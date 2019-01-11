JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville, Florida, doctor accused of grabbing and slapping a female patient’s butt is being barred from practicing medicine.

Guy T. Selander’s medical license was put under emergency restriction by the state’s surgeon general.

The accusation is outlined in a Florida Department of Health document, which says the patient, identified as L.B., was accosted by Selander on or about July 5, 2018 when she went to Selander to get her ear examined.

“As Patient L.B. stood up to leave, Dr. Selander grabbed and slapped her buttocks. Patient L.B. immediately responded and told Dr. Selander not to touch here. Dr. Selander asked, 'What about this?' and began to put his arm around her neck as if trying to hug her."

The health department document said Selander’s actions and disregard for the well-being of the patient show he does not have the “judgment or moral character” to hold a position of power and trust.

Allowing Selander to continue to practice “presents a risk of immediate and serious danger to the health, welfare and safety of the public,” the document said.

The health department said it will promptly institute a proceeding to seek formal discipline of Selander.

This is not the first time Selander has been in trouble. He was sued for malpractice in 2018. The plaintiff’s claimed he failed to recognize changes in a patient’s electrocardiograms over a period of two years and failed to refer the patient to a cardiologist. That negligence, the suit said, contributed to the man’s death.

A jury trial in the case was canceled in September after an amended order was filed, something that often indicates a settlement.

First Coast News called and emailed Selander numerous times seeking a reaction, but he never responded.