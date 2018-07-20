I know what you’re thinking. “Clickbait.” But the headline is a legitimate question. I want to know if you hear a spirit or just a digital noise. My 3-year-old Lexie said she hears a man in the house saying “follow.” Scroll to 27 seconds into the clip and you’ll hear what she’s talking about.

It started as a typical dinner, with Lexie refusing to eat. All of a sudden she said, “did you hear that?”

Thinking she was about to come up with an adorable distraction, I pulled out my phone and started recording and asking questions.

But instead of an adorable tale full of smiles and make-believe, she answered my questions seriously and never deviated. She’d seen and heard a man in our house who tells her to “follow.” She’s seen “footprints that creep” in the carpet.

If that weren’t creepy enough, I later listened to the video again wearing headphones and what I heard sent a jolt of adrenaline through my body. A voice says “follow.” A man’s voice, which I did not hear while we were talking, but was picked up by my the microphone in my iPhone.

While, I'm generally known as a prankster, this is not a prank. While, I could easily have edited the sound, I promise you I did not.

No, the TV wasn’t on. The window wasn’t open. I was sitting with Lexie, my wife was in the living room with Maddie, our 4-month old, and my dog Simon was somewhere between us.

No one else was in the house…or was there someone else? Watch the video and tell me what you think.

Eric Alvarez is a First Coast News multi-skilled journalist. He moved to Jacksonville in January.

