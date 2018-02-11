Dozens of athletes didn’t let disabilities keep them from churning out kilometer after kilometer in the Buddy Check Virtual 12K.

The event helps First Coast News fight breast cancer by promoting monthly self-examinations and spread the word about the importance of early detection.

“There is no quitting,” said Paula Steinke, who survived breast cancer and now battles lyme disease. “There is no time to sit back and say, ‘woe is me.’ There’s too much to look forward to…”

She and dozens of other athletes with Brooks Rehabilitation Adaptive Sports and Recreation rowed parts of the 12K at Jacksonville University Negaard rowing center.

“This program really helps people with disabilities realize that they can have their lives back,” said Scott Brown, who lost both legs in a car accident.

“You can be active and you can be happy and you can take care of yourself and you can do anything if you try hard enough,” said Sarah Williford who has spina bifida and suffers from paralysis.

