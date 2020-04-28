DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — The sheriff's office in Dawson County says it is seeking a 14-year-old boy it says left his home more than a week ago and maybe headed to his mother's home in Texas.

The Dawson County Sheriff's Office says 14-year-old Devin Taylor walked away from his home last Monday just after noon.

"Devin may be trying to get to Texas where his mother lives," the sheriff's office said in a notice. "Do not know the town in Texas at this time."

Taylor is described as 6-foot-0, weighing 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a red short sleeve t-shirt with Nike in blueprint on the front when he left home.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to contact Investigator Lisa Brady in the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.

Dawson County Sheriff's Office

