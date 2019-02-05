The Clay County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a man who is believed to be in possession of a large knife and who has displayed erratic and unstable behavior, according to deputies.

Deputies believe that Noah Coffin, 24, has important information concerning a structure fire that occurred this morning at R Champ Fencing company located at 185 Blanding Blvd.

The owner of the business says that he believes the fire had something to do with "an employee he had to run off the property on Wednesday."

Deputies say that they are working with the State Fire Marshal, Clay County Fire & Rescue and the ATF. Because of his erratic behavior, people are asked to not approach him. Instead, call 911.

To remain anonymous contact First Coast Crime Stoppers, 1-866-845-TIPS.

