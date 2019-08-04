A man has been charged after deputies say he tried to kill two people and himself by crashing the car he was driving into the woods.

James Franklin Elroy, 27, of North Carolina was charged with two counts of homicide, battery, arson, property damage and resisting an officer with violence on Saturday.

Deputies with the St. John’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call regarding a man who crashed a car into a wood line, narrowly missing a telephone pole. Deputies met with two subjects who stated they were in the car with Elroy who had attempted to kill them by intentionally crashing the car they were in. According to the police report, one of the victims say they were in an argument with Elroy when he became angry.

The victim says Elroy became angrier and stated, “I’m going to kill us”, followed by driving erratically and accelerating. They also say that Elroy accelerated and left the roadway, and crashed into the woods. The pair who stated they were in fear for their lives due to his actions and the resulting crash.

The deputies advised the Elroy he was being placed under arrest, however, he began to resist their efforts to place him into handcuffs. One deputy advised he was going to deploy his Taser, when the suspect advised “I give up” and the deputies placed the suspect into handcuffs.

Deputies say Elroy began resisting by kicking and striking one deputy in the arm. Once inside the car, deputies say he began kicking and banging his head against various surfaces, causing deputies to further restrain him.

According to the arrest report, Elroy also set fire to a seat belt in the backseat of a patrol car while the vehicle was pulling up to the county jail. The fire caused enough damage to require the use of a fire extinguisher.

After being medically cleared, the suspect was taken to the SJC Jail where he is being held on a $226,000 bond.