% INLINE %Spartanburg, SC (Greenville News) - Spartanburg-based Denny's is once again stepping in to help feed victims of natural disaster, this time bringing its all-new 53-foot mobile kitchen to the Carolinas to assist those affected by Hurricane Florence and its afternoon.

Denny's recently introduced its Mobile Relief Diner, a fully-functioning traveling kitchen built to visit places affected by natural disasters to serve free pancakes, bacon, coffee and drinks.

The Mobile Relief Diner will work with local officials and disaster relief organizations, as well as local franchisees and store operators to identify the areas most in need.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Florence blasts Carolinas with wind, rain

The diner is a more permanent version of a temporary mobile diner the company used in 2017 to serve communities in Florida and Texas that were hit by Hurricanes Irma and Harvey.

“The initial concept of the Mobile Relief Diner was created to serve as a quick, but temporary solution that we could get on the road in a timely manner,” said John Dillon, chief marketing officer for Denny’s “Over the course of two weeks, we were able to serve over 14,000 meals and seeing the impact that we had in those communities made us realize that the Mobile Relief Diner is the perfect embodiment of our brand. After retiring our truck last fall, we immediately began planning on how to make a better--and permanent-- version of the Mobile Relief Diner to help as many people as we can.”

The all-new diner had a recent test run in Northern California to assist communities.

