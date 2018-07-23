ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- "Business-wise, it's a little slow," Manny Herrero of La Harencia Cafe said.

His restaurant, like all the business on Aviles Street in St. Augustine, has seen a slow down since the security fencing went up around a crumbling building on the street.

Monday, demolition crews put equipment in place to start taking the building at 9 Aviles down. The privately owned building -- built in 1911 -- has been deemed unsafe.

"I do think it's going to keep being slow for the next 10-12 days, or however long it takes," Herrero said.

"This is not what you call a wrecking ball demolition," St. Augustine Public Works Director Mike Cullum noted.

The demolition is taking place in a tightly-packed part of downtown St. Augustine. Owners of nearby businesses, with walls just feet from the building in question, fear when the demo starts, there could be a domino effect or a house of cards effect.

Cullum said the contractor is taking extra precautions.

"They're stabilizing the building and then they're moving step by step so that specifically will not happen," Cullum said.

Meanwhile, Herrero's staff has created the demolition sandwich. It is roast beef with onions and melted cheese and datil pepper sauce, so it packs a punch. It's his version of making lemonade out of a lemon of an interruption.

"Hey," he smiled with his arms up in the air, "you gotta take advantage!"

The demolition on Aviles Street is expected to last 10 days.

