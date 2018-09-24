ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- Tearing down and making way for the new. There's a lot of demolition going on in one spot in St. Augustine. It's the land around the intersection of West Castillo Drive and San Marco Avenue.

The sound of destruction is a common sound in this one spot near downtown St. Augustine.

The two corners where Ripley's Believe It or Not and the City's Visitor Information Center are located remain untouched, but the other two corners are under demolition and construction.

An empty lot used to hold a former gas station-turned-welcome center for the green trolleys.

"We are going to build a new welcome center that's more fitting for this intersection," Dave Chatterton said. He is the General Manager of Old Town Trolleys in St. Augustine.

The Historic Tours of America still owns the land. It's just building a bigger welcome center there.

"It's 2,500 square feet, a relatively small space. It's big enough to do what we need to do," Chatterton said.

Meanwhile across the street, equipment is knocking down the Best Western, the 3-D World Visitor Center and the Barnacle Bills restaurant.

And in their place will be a big nod to the past.

Pointing to old black and white photos, Troy Blevins of Jalaram Hotels said, "There were three hotels in town. The San Marco, The Barcelona and the Magnolia. Those three hotels are no longer here. Mr Patel and his architect came up with the concept of trying to bring that back to St. Augustine."

Jalaram Hotels is building one big hotel on these parcels.

"It will be a mix of the three," Blevins said. "It's going to be 94 rooms and it's going to be a Renaissance Marriott."

This intersection is an important one.

"It's one of the entry corridors. So when people first get here, it's one of the entries into St. Augustine," Blevins said.

And city officials are more critical of the development that takes place along entry corridors.

And these two businesses feel they are improving this area.

"We want to make it look like something special," Blevins said.

"This is going to be a beautiful street corner," Chatterton nodded.

