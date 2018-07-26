ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – It’s well underway – and the man who owns the building says it’s on schedule – but the demolition of the building at Nine Aviles Street isn’t sitting well with neighbors.

“This guy just does whatever the hell he wants,” said Sean McMullen, who owns the building at Five Aviles Street, of David Bishop, who owns number nine. As is often the case in old cities such as St. Augustine though, their buildings aren’t just adjacent, they are essentially connected: despite being separate construction, there is literally no gap between their walls.

“My wall’s attached. Who’s going to seal that?,” McMullen asked rhetorically, wondering what will become of his south-facing wall when the north-facing wall of his neighbor comes down with the rest of the building.

“The wall’s got to be weather proofed and sealed because it’s just studs,” he said.

The demolition, which workers equated to a combination of chess, surgery, and archeology, began Monday, July 23rd. If there is any plan to address such questions as McMullen’s, he said he hasn’t been kept in the loop.

“Business owners have been here for years, property owners have been here for years…,” he said, suggesting that the project was fast-tracked, “…not even consulted”.

The City actually acknowledged that arrangements happened quickly, but not based on money.

“We have public safety issue associated with this project. We have city staff working overtime to try to facilitate and accelerate [permits],” said public works director Mike Cullum. “Did we cut corners? No,” he assured.

McMullen isn’t convinced.

“This guy’s got tons of money and tons of lawyers, and he just thinks he can steamroll over people,” McMullen chided. “Everything [Bishop] wants, he gets.”.

“The City hasn’t sent me one letter, I haven’t talked to one person,” McMullen said.

Cullum said that’s not for lack of opportunity, assuring that there have been public meetings roughly every second day – the latest occurring Wednesday – and that there’s been ample opportunity, even for passersby, to inquire.

“The contractor is available on the site,” Cullum said. “The contractor is communicating with the merchants and also with the residents.”

For all his concern, McMullen isn’t precisely alone. Steve Olita, manager of La Herencia Café across the street, said he’s only heard scant details of plans, let alone progress.

“I haven’t heard anything, so you know, we just know we want it to be done quickly,” Olita said. “We’ve definitely suffered a little bit,” he added, referring to a decline in business since automobile traffic and tourist trolleys can’t use Aviles Street near his eatery.

Olita said the disruption won’t put his Cuban-themed restaurant out of business, but he looks forward to the project’s completion, which has a deadline of August 1st.

“Very much so. We will be very relieved,” Olita said.

David Bishop declined to be interviewed on camera Wednesday, but told First Coast News by phone that the project is on pace to finish on time. He also urged anyone curious to visit his company’s website or social media pages.

© 2018 WTLV