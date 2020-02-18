JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One man is dead after a shooting inside a hotel on Jacksonville's Southside Tuesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around midnight Tuesday inside a 3rd-floor hotel room at the Hometown Inn & Suites off Mustang Road, just west of the JTB/I-95 interchange.

Police say multiple people could be seen on surveillance video leaving the hotel around the time of the shooting. Police were working overnight to identify any of them as possible suspects.

The victim is a white male approximately 25 to 30 years old. Police say there were clear signs of foul play inside the hotel room.

If you have any information, contact JSO by phone at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-tips.

2020 Homicide Map: