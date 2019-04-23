The Department of Children and Families is investigating after a toddler reportedly drowned in a retention pond while in the care of his sister, according to the Baker County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the child, 2-year-old Franklin Parker, was being watched by Alexis Williams, 18, at West Minnesota Avenue on Monday night and Tuesday while their parents were at work.

Williams told deputies she and Franklin slept on the couch together through the night until the child woke up at 6:50 a.m.

Williams then reportedly gave Franklin a toy and a cell phone to play with. Hours later, just before 10 a.m., Alexis awoke to neighbors knocking on the door, saying Franklin was running around outside.

Williams and her neighbors, Louie Creekmore and Amy Creekmore, searched for Franklin and found the toddler in a nearby retention pond between Lowder Avenue and Ninth Street, deputies say.

Another neighbor, Angela Harrell, performed CPR on the child until deputies arrived at the scene, according to the sheriff's office.

Franklin was rushed to the emergency room at Ed Fraser Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office is also investigating.

Florida leads the country in drowning deaths of children ages 1 to 4 years, according to the Florida Department of Health. Annually in Florida, enough children to fill three to four preschool classrooms drown before their 5th birthday.

FCN