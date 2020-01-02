BRADENTON, Fla. — A dog's face placed on a beer can in Florida caught the attention of a Minnesota woman -- who recognized it almost immediately.
"Oh my gosh!" Monica Mathis told WWSB-TV. "That looks like my dog!"
Bradenton-based Motorworks Brewing last month began featuring dogs at Shelter Manatee as labels on its beer cans, hoping people consider adopting the animals.
It was a popular endeavor not long after launch, said Barry Elwonger, the brewery's sales and marketing director.
The story took off on social media, too, eventually catching the eye of Mathis in Minnesota. She told WWSB "Day Day" actually was her dog, "Hazel," who went missing about three years ago.
"She was an escape artist, she was very good at, you know, getting loose," Mathis said. "Bolting right through the door. Knocking me over just to get out the door."
Mathis ended up crying, she said, with her concerned husband wondering what the heck was going on.
"... I think this is my dog," Mathis exclaimed.
The Manatee County Animal Services said it received a call from Mathis, who had proof "Day Day" was her dog -- one that was a beloved pet to her and her eight children. She came to the shelter in March 2019 with both a license and microchip, but it only provided a name and outdated contact information, the county said.
"Day Day" was a last-minute addition for the photoshoot for Motorworks Brewery.
Efforts are underway now to get "Day Day," now "Hazel," back home, thanks to Friends of Manatee County Animal Services and its resources to pay for all transportation costs.
