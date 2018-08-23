Jacksonville, Fla. -- A woman wants answers after her mother was killed in a double shooting on the Westside. According to authorities, two women were gunned down around 9:30 Wednesday night at 2100 Placeda Street.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, one woman was found shot inside a car, the other on the street. Relatives told First Coast News the victims are Annie Miller, 35, and Debra Zeigler, 58.

Ziegler’s daughter, Tamieka Mays said her mother was kind, loving and didn’t have enemies.

“Everyone loved Debra because she was fun, she was the life of the party,” Mays said. “I’ve never met Annie, my mom mentioned her to me a few times in passing but I don’t know her.”

Mays said she’s a nursing student and that her mother had watched her children a few hours before her death.

“Everyday she would watch my students while I’m in class and this morning, I didn’t have the heart to tell my kids she wasn’t coming back,” Mays said. “I know my mother had nothing to do with whoever was responsible, she was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Authorities have not said if the women were targeted. In the meantime, Mays is urging anyone with information to come forward.

Requests to Miller’s family for interviews were not returned. Friends said she was a loving mother.

