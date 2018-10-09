The Dallas police officer who shot and killed a man Thursday evening after police said she went to the wrong apartment has been arrested on a manslaughter charge, officials confirmed Sunday.

The officer, identified as Amber Guyger, 30, is a four-year-veteran of the force. The victim has been identified as Botham Shem Jean, 26.

Guyger was booked into the Kaufman County Jail about 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to online records. She posted a $300,000 bond and was going to be released from custody shortly, jail officials said.

The Texas Rangers had taken over the investigation and obtained the manslaughter warrant from the 7th District Court in Dallas County, said Lt. Lonny Haschel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

Attorneys Benjamin Crump and Lee Merritt, who are representing Jean's family, held a press conference shortly before news broke of Guyger's arrest, demanding an arrest, but they were unaware of any warrant being issued.

Crump and Merritt said they had met with the Dallas County District Attorney's Office on Sunday, bringing with them a witness in the case who shared "new evidence that we believe will change the course of this investigation."

Crump and Merritt, however, said they could not reveal details about the evidence, pending the investigation.

WHAT HAPPENED

After working a 12-hour shift, which included overtime, Officer Guyger returned home Thursday around 10 p.m. and walked to an apartment unit she believed to be her own at the Southside Flats in the 1200 block of South Lamar.

Officer Guyger was in full uniform when she encountered Jean in the apartment, according to Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall.

It is unclear what the interaction was between Guyger and Jean, Hall said, but at some point she did fire her weapon, striking the victim.

The officer called 911 and authorities responded and took Jean to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Guyger hadn’t been questioned when Hall spoke early Friday afternoon, and Hall said no information was available about Guyger’s level of fatigue at the time of the shooting.

A blood sample was drawn from the officer to test for alcohol and drugs.

Dallas police began the investigation under normal officer-involved shooting protocol, but, after the circumstances of the shooting became clear, the Texas Rangers were tapped to lead the investigation.

“As we continued the investigation, it became clear that we were dealing with what appears to be much of a very unique situation.” said Chief Hall.

Hall acknowledged that the investigation was in its infancy early Friday afternoon.

“There are more questions than we have answers,” she said.

WHAT THE CHARGE MEANS

Texas law doesn’t formally distinguish between voluntary or involuntary manslaughter.

A criminal homicide is charged as manslaughter when a person “recklessly causes the death of an individual,” according to the Texas Penal Code.

A prosecutor doesn’t have to prove intent or premeditation in order to earn a conviction.

Manslaughter is a second-degree felony in Texas, punishable by two to 20 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

