On Friday morning, Chicago Pizza re-opened its doors for the first time since a deadly mass shooting left three people, including the gunman, dead and 11 others in the hospital.

David Katz shot and killed two gamers during a Madden 19 video game tournament at the GLHF game bar located inside the restaurant, then shot himself, in late August, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

"Just because something happened here doesn't mean it's going to happen again,” said Angela Walrath, who walked inside at 11:00 a.m. when the doors opened. “They have a business to run and as long as you love the people that's in there and the food they cook, you might as well keep coming back to show your support.”

Traian Marginean is a regular at the game bar, where the shooting happened.

“When everything happened the way it did you can imagine a lot of us were pretty distraught,” Marginean said.

GLHF still hasn’t re-opened, after Jacksonville Fire and Rescue determined it should not have been operating here in the first place.

The space now has tables and TVs but the gaming equipment has been taken out.

Even though the games are unplugged, Marginean still wanted to stop by, get some food and show the staff he’s not afraid, and they aren’t forgotten.

“It’s something that I care a whole lot about to say the least,” Marginean said.

The owner, Cliff Comastro thanked the friends and family who supported the staff as the restaurant was closed for over a month.

“I think it’s great,” Comastro said. “The community has been awesome with everything.

He said he tried to make sure the employees were financially stable during that time, but a few had to leave to find more steady work. Ten of the 13 stayed, however and many were at the restaurant the day it opened.

“We love it and we’re going to keep moving forward,” Comastro said.

Chicago Pizza plans to host a UFC watch party Saturday.

During events like these, suitcases, large bags and backpacks will not be allowed. The staff will also consider adding extra security during larger events, Comastro said.

