Nassau Co. man arrested on charges of grand theft, contracting without a license

Paul Rushing, 53, was taken into custody on Tuesday by a Nassau County Sheriff's deputy, after seven arrest warrants were in his name.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A Yulee man was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Nassau County and is facing charges of grand theft, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

Paul Rushing, 53, had six outstanding felony arrest warrants from Camden County, Georgia and one from Glynn County, Georgia for "theft by deception," the incident report states.

On May 2, a deputy with the sheriff's office, filed a subpoena for Rushing's bank account and received results on May 11. The results showed a deposit of $9,788 was made into his account on Aug. 24, 2022. Rushing is accused of receiving payments for home projects and never starting them nor giving refunds to customers.

On Sept. 16, 2022, an unidentified employee of Rushing, told a customer during a phone call that Rushing was the only one to deposit money for the company.