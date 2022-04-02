Prosecutor uses Y&R Mookey’s social media posts, ATK vs. KTA rap beef to get conviction in firearms case

Police saw Tyler Jackson holding a suspected gun in a rap video. Now he may spend the next 30 years in prison even though officers never physically saw the gun.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville rapper could spend the next 30 years in prison not because of what he did, but for what it appeared he was doing.

A Duval County jury found Tyler Jackson, aka Y&R Mookey, guilty Friday of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police saw Jackson holding a suspected AK-47 style gun in a rap video. Investigators never confiscated a weapon or physically saw Jackson holding one. But they believed what they saw him holding on social media was real.

And prosecutors convinced the jury it was.

Jackson is from Jacksonville’s Arlington neighborhood, referred to by many as A-Block. He’s a suspected member of the A&R gang, which stands for Young and Reckless.

Y&R is allied with Jacksonville rappers Foolio and Spottem Gottem. They all fall under the umbrella of KTA. Their biggest rival is Yungeen Ace and his set called ATK.

Jackson was arrested during a sting Duval County Sheriff’s Office dubbed “Operation Rap Up” in January 2019. Investigators followed suspected gang members and local rappers on their social media accounts, such as Instagram and YouTube, looking for suspected criminal activity.

During a news conference on “Operation Rap Up” that included Mayor Lenny Curry and State Attorney Melissa Nelson, Sheriff Mike Williams announced the arrest of Jackson and five other men, all suspected members of Jacksonville’s Y&R gang.

They were all charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon or juvenile possession for holding what police believed were guns in rap videos.

The job of State Attorneys Leah Owens and Thomas Mangan was to convince a jury that the firearm Jackson was holding was real. Since police didn’t have a weapon, the state used Jackson’s suspected gang ties and beef with rivals to show Jackson wasn’t playing with toys.

Prosecutors showed jurors numerous social media posts from Jackson’s Instagram where he’s seen with other suspected Y&R gang members. Owens also played Jackson’s rap video, “Murder 1."

She broke down the lyrics for jurors pointing out all the suspected gang and criminal activities.

“You’re not going to rap those lyrics with a fake firearm in your hand,” Owens said during her closing arguments. “You see him (Jackson) burning the ace of spades card. That refers to Yungeen Ace, the most prominent member of ATK.”

During his closing arguments, Jackson’s defense attorney Kevin Raudt took issue with the state playing the rap video and analyzing the lyrics.

“He’s not on trial for making music videos that offends people, including me,” Raudt said.

And as for prosecutors naming other suspected ATK gang rivals and other suspected Y&R gang members, “All these other guys, they’re not on trial today,” Raudt told jurors during closing arguments. “What the state has to prove is not that these guys are committing crimes. Not that he (Jackson) is a member of Y&R

“They have to prove that he had a firearm,” Raudt said. “We challenged the fact that the firearm was real.”

After deliberating for about three hours, the jury’s guilty verdict concluded that the gun Jackson was holding in the video was real.