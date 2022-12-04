'I'm not a violent person' | Jacksonville rapper sentenced to 10 years for firearms charge

Tyler Jackson, aka Y&R Mookey was sentenced Tuesday to 10 years in prison. He was convicted in February of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tyler Jackson stood before a Duval County Circuit Court judge Tuesday saying he's an aspiring artist.

"I am not the person that the state is trying to make me out to be," Jackson, 23, told Judge Meredith Charbula during his sentencing hearing. Jackson, a rapper who goes by the name Y&R Mookey, was convicted in February of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"I'm not a violent person. I'm not no gang member," he said. "Music is my craft and how I make my livelihood and should not be taken literally. I'm an entertainer who gives his fans what they want to see and hear."

What the fans see and hear in Jackson's music is much about violence, guns, and retaliation against rivals.

The state was seeking a 20 year sentence based on Jackson's criminal history.

"I do think 20 years is excessive," Charbula said before handing down a sentence of 10 years in prison. "I'm stunned when you take a look at the defendants criminal history ... consistent pattern of not learning," she said detailing Jackson's past weapons, battery, and making threats charges.

During his trial, prosecutors played many of Jackson's music videos for the jury pointing out references to other Jacksonville gangs, threats of violence and the presence of weapons and drugs.

"I've watched the music videos and I have to say I'm appalled at the content of them, but one thing really sticks out is Mr. Jackson is a talented young man who could do anything he wanted with his life if he made the right choices," Charbula said. "I don't find Mr. Jackson's assertion he's not a member of the Young & Ruthless credible."

Operation Rap Up

Jackson's was initially arrested in January 2019 as part of a sting Jacksonville Sheriff's Office called Operation Rap Up. The operation targeted alleged gang members who were glorifying guns, drugs and drive-by shootings on social media, Sheriff Mike Williams said following the arrest of Jackson and six other people.

One of the gangs referenced in the operation was Y&R or Young and Ruthless.

One of Jackson's co-defendants was Tyler Simmons, another rapper, who used the name Y&R Slugga Tee. Jackson and Simmons referred to themselves as "Murda Twins." A song they released under that title in April 2020 on YouTube has over 4.5 million views.