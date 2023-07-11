Youth minister at Celebration Church in Jacksonville accused of sex crimes

Rashad Williams, 34, is accused of six counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. He was arrested at the end of June.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A youth minister at Celebration Church in Jacksonville has been arrested and charged with six counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, newly-released documents show. Celebration Church says Williams was in this position as a volunteer.

Rashad Williams, 34, was reported to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after it was discovered that he was in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old victim, according to a warrant for his arrest. He was arrested and booked into the Duval County Jail June 27.

The warrant for his arrest says there were several incidents where Williams was documented having sexual relations with the 16-year-old after speaking with him over a dating app. The victim told police that he went to Williams' home several times for "bible study." He would also pick up him from school and bring him to his home. "The suspect would often instruct (victim) on how to lie to his parents about where he was and who he was with," the report says.

When he was approached by police, Williams "spontaneously" told the officer that he is "working with a 'student' through his church," and that the student is "struggling with same-sex attraction." He told the officer he was "concerned" for this student's wellbeing.