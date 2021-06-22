Mother considered person of interest after bodies of 2 young sisters pulled from South Florida canal

Authorities say the bodies had been in the canal for some time.

LAUDERHILL, Fla. — The bodies of two young sisters were found, hours apart, in a South Florida canal behind a condominium complex.

Investigators say they're treating the case as a suspicious death. The first body was found around noon Tuesday by a woman who lives at the condo complex. The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away.

In a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Lauderhill Police say the two girls are sisters, 9-year-old Destiny Hogan and 7-year-old Daysha Hogan.

Police say Destiny was found first and later Daysha. According to a police spokesperson, the girls were last seen around 5 p.m. Monday and were later reported missing.

Their mother, 36-year-old Tinessa Hogan is a person of interest, according to a police spokesperson. She is not under arrest at this time, police said.

WFOR reports authorities are not aware of the exact timeline but say the bodies had been in the canal for some time.

“This is gone from a missing persons case to a homicide investigation detectives are actively working this case and continuing to scan the area,” Lauderhill police Lt. Mike Santiago told the outlet Tuesday.

As of late Tuesday, no parents had come forward to say their child was missing, according to police. Lt. Santiago described the case as being "very complicated" and having "a lot of moving parts.”

Anyone with information about the two incidents is asked to call Crime Stoppers are 954-493-8477.

Watch the full news conference here: