JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a bank robbery on Jacksonville's northside Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the Chase Bank at 1140 Dunn Ave. around 4:15 p.m. after reports of the robbery.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, walked to the access bar, and slid a note indicating that he was conducting a robbery.

JSO said the suspect then said to the teller, "You know what time it is."

The teller gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of money, who then left the bank without any threats of harm or brandishing of a weapon.

JSO says the suspect is a black male between 5 feet and 5 feet 4 inches tall. He is also described as being bald on the top, unshaven, and wearing a longsleeve gray shirt, JSO said.