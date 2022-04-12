Suspect arrested in Woodstock area murder on October 11, police say

x
Crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A suspect has been arrested in the October 11 murder of a Jacksonville man. 

A young man in his early to mid-20s was found with gunshot wounds at the 2900 block block of W. 3rd Street. He was taken to the hospital and later died as a result of his injuries, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The location of the shooting was later determined to be in the 1100 block of Detroit Street, JSO said.

Muhammad Abdullah Benbenu, 23, was identified as a suspect in the shooting, police said.

Benbenu was already being held in the Duval County jail for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon when he became a suspect and was "re-arrested" on murder charges. 

