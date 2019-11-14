ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The case of a woman who disappeared from a St. Louis County home is now being investigated as a homicide, according to St. Louis County police.

Jennifer Rothwell, 28, was last seen leaving her home in the 12600 block of Northwinds Drive on the morning of Nov. 12.

Her husband, Beau Rothwell was taken to the St. Louis County jail Wednesday night for a 24-hour hold. Thursday morning police said he was booked on first-degree murder charges and tampering with physical evidence, but he has not been charged with a crime at this time.

There was a large police presence on the block where she lived Wednesday night. Police said the search for Jennifer continues.

Jennifer is 5-foot-6-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has long, light brown, curly hair. She was last seen wearing business attire.

Her car was found near Olive and Fee Fee on Tuesday.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons Bureau is handling the investigation.

Shortly after Jennifer was reported as missing, Beau shared the missing person flier of his wife on Facebook, pleading for help to find her.

Other local stories

RELATED: 2 men shot in Dutchtown Wednesday afternoon

RELATED: Zac Brown Band coming to St. Louis next year

RELATED: 'Unicorn’ puppy from southeast Missouri has tail growing from his forehead