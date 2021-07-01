Jacksonville woman found not guilty of assaulting officer after her teeth were broken in scuffle with JSO

An officer parked in Brittany Williams driveway in May 2020 to check emails. She asked him to leave. He refused. A scuffle ensued and she was arrested.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman charged with felony battery on a law enforcement officer in an incident that resulted in her front teeth being broken has been found not guilty of that charge.

However a jury did find Brittany Williams, 31, guilty of a misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer without violence.

The incident, which was recorded on police body worn camera, went viral last year after Williams released it online in a heavily redacted format. Her version painted a picture of excessive force by police, but did not capture a 911 call in which she threatened to pull her gun on officers.

The one-day trial concluded Thursday, and she is scheduled to be sentenced today.

The incident began May 13, 2020, when Williams approached an officer whose squad car was parked in the driveway of her 21st Street home. According to the officer, he was checking emails when she asked him to leave. He responded that he was finishing up and would leave soon. In the police report, the officer said she “immediately threw a spoon with an unknown green substance on it at me while I was sitting in my car.” (The video suggests Williams may have been applying a green-mask facial treatment at the time.)

Williams then went inside and called 911, telling dispatchers she was scared for her life.

“I do not trust him. I don’t trust white officers, especially males, and I’m here and I’m a female and young by myself. This is my home and he’s telling me he’s not about to leave. How dare he? And if I pull my gun on him and he shoot me and kill me, then, what I’m a do?”

“Ma’am, don’t do that,” the operator responded.

Later in the call, the 911 operator tells Williams to put the gun away while officers arrive. "Just to keep the situation diffused, just put the gun up for me. Okay?” The dispatcher asked.

“I will,” replied Williams.

As officers arrived, body cam footage shows Williams being tackled in her doorway, then taken, handcuffed, to a squad car. Her broken front teeth are visible in the video. Later, an officer tells William's aunt, "she did that herself."

"How?" the aunt asks.

"Either when she went to the ground or when she slapped her face on the door."

"How is she going to slap her face on the door?" the aunt asks?