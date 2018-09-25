ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman said she was violently raped and left in a wooded area in Southwest Atlanta.

Investigators said the attack happened on Sept. 19 near the Ashley Cascade Apartments off of Kimberly Road in the Cascade area.

The female victim, who was in her mid-30s, told police she was sitting in a truck with a couple of guys when one of them tased her on her neck. She told police she recalled being walked into a wooded area and being forcibly raped.

She told investigators afterward, the man choked her until she passed out.

When she came to, she said her clothes, her phone, her identification and about $400 in cash were gone. She told police she walked until she was able to find someone who could call the police.

