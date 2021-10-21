Woman attacked, robbed, hit by car overnight in Arlington

Police are searching for a black, older model Monte Carlo with the words JACKMAN J written on the side.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects after a woman was attacked late Wednesday night in Arlington.

The woman, a vehicle repair worker, was called to provide vehicle assistance in the area of Playa Way near University Boulevard North shortly before midnight when she was violently attacked and robbed, according to JSO. As the suspect fled the scene, the woman was struck by a vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

Police are searching for a black, older model Monte Carlo with the words JACKMAN J written on the side. Police said they do have surveillance video of the attack, and they are searching for any witnesses who may have more information.