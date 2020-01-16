A Jacksonville woman will be sentenced Thursday for her involvement in a murder-for-hire plot that revolved around a deadly love triangle.

Velvet Burns was found dead inside the home in the 8800 block of Doris Lane on May 8 at 1:20 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Amanda Love, 32, was charged with her murder after reportedly being offered $5,000 by a man named Jerry Burns to take suspects to the scene to kill her.

An investigation into the murder ensued and police discovered Jerry Burns was reportedly having an affair with Love.

Love said she was promised more money by Jerry Burns after the murder and the money would be taken from Velvet Burns' life insurance policy.

JSO said Love was at the crime scene that morning and possessed property belonging to Velvet Burns.

Jerry Burns was also charged with murder and is expected to be in court next week.