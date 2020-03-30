JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office wants the community's help in finding a woman suspected of battering two people with a deadly weapon.

Deputies say 36-year-old Deanna Sherry Johnson battered two people in the area of 3400 North Pearl Street back on Oct. 17, 2019.

The sheriff's office said an arrest warrant has been obtained for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

If you have any information about Johnson's whereabouts, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSO at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.