A woman wielding a box cutter slashed the throat of a man at a Columbia County Convenience store. Thanks to the quick actors of two deputies, the man made it to the hospital and the woman was arrested.

On Oct. 3 a single squad car responded to the S&S convenience store, located at State Road 100 and Baya Drive, due to a woman wielding a box cutter. When deputies arrived on scene they saw a man, identified as Michael Hall, and a woman, Shauna Dokken, in an argument.

Hall grabbed Dokken around her upper torso and Dokken slashed his throat.

Columbia County Sheriff's Office public information officer, Murray Smith, said Hall is very lucky that a field training officer and his trainee responded to the scene. Normally there is only one deputy per vehicle.

Having two deputies allowed for one to pull his taser and direct Dokken to the ground and the other to begin applying pressure onto the wound Hall sustained in the incident.

The deputy recalls in the report:

"I took over sole responsibility of applying constant pressure to the profusely bleeding laceration. Michael's skin began turning pale white and I could feel his pulse begin to weaken. I began giving Michael reassuring statements that we were doing everything we could to help him and more help was on the way. Michael began to lose consciousness on multiple occasions. Upon Michael losing consciousness, I would tap him on the side of the face forcing him to regain consciousness."

Columbia County Fire Rescue was able to get Hall to a hospital where he remains in serious condition.

