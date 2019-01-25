According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, a woman was shot twice in the leg while driving in the Moncrief area on Thursday evening.

JSO responded at 10:19 p.m. to the Fairway Oaks Apartment complex. There, they found a vehicle with bullet holes along the side and a female victim.

The victim is an adult and her injuries are non-life threatening. She transported to a local hospital.

JSO says they do have witnesses, but do not have any suspect information at this time.

Detectives and Crime Scene Unit have responded to investigate the incident.