JSO: Woman shot in the wrist while trying to break up fight at Jacksonville gas station

The woman's injuries were not life-threatening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was injured after she was shot in the wrist Sunday morning at a gas station in the 29th & Chase area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, officers responded to the Raceway gas station at 1040 Golfair Boulevard at about 6:30 a.m. Once at the scene, police found a woman who had been shot in the wrist.

First responders took the woman to the hospital. She is expected to be okay, JSO said.

According to police, there were two people detained at the scene. One is man in his 20s, who is believed to be the shooter. The other is a man in his 30s, who was injured with cuts to his forehead.

Investigators believe the two men had gotten into an altercation. The woman was shot after trying to break up the fight, JSO said.