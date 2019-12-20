JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was shot and killed in the 2800 block of Sophia Street around 8 p.m. Thursday night, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The woman was sitting in her car with a male acquaintance when it happened, police said. The man was cooperating with the investigation and was not a suspect, the sheriff's office said.

Witnesses told police a 4-door dark-colored vehicle may have been involved.

Investigators were getting a search warrant to go over the victim's car in hopes of learning more.

The woman has not yet been identified, but police said they believe she is a local.

Anyone with information should contact police at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a reward.