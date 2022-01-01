Woman shot Saturday night on Jacksonville's Northside

The woman's injuries were not life-threatening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was injured after a shooting Saturday night in the Royal Terrace area.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the woman was shot in the 2100 block of West 40th Street. At about 9:15 p.m., the woman was dropped off at the hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

JSO has not identified any suspects in the shooting.

Detectives were on the scene searching for evidence.