Woman shot Saturday night on Jacksonville's Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was injured after a shooting Saturday night in the Royal Terrace area.
According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the woman was shot in the 2100 block of West 40th Street. At about 9:15 p.m., the woman was dropped off at the hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.
JSO has not identified any suspects in the shooting.
Detectives were on the scene searching for evidence.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500, Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.