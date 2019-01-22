Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a woman being shot in the Moncrief area on Monday evening.

Deputies were dispatched at 10:33 p.m. to the Shell gas station at 7752 Lem Turner Rd. There they found a victim outside the store with a gunshot wound to her shoulder area.

JSO's investigation revealed that she agreed to perform a sexual act with the suspect in exchange for five dollars and some potato chips

After the act was performed, the suspect demanded his five dollars be returned, police say. He then shot the victim in the shoulder

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect ran from the scene on foot. JSO detectives are actively working the case. There is no word on the victim's age at this time.



