The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was found shot multiple times inside a home in Northwest Jacksonville Tuesday morning.

Police say that the incident happened along West 1st Street. They have since obtained a search warrant to enter the home where the shooting took place.

The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. She remains at the hospital as the search for witnesses continues. At this time, it's unclear what events led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.