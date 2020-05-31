Woman shot, killed in Arlington shooting

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital from a gunshot wound, according to police

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman died at a hospital Saturday evening after a shooting broke out in Arlington, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the shooting happened near the 1800 block of University Boulevard North. Officers were called to the scene at around 5:40 p.m. Once there, officers found a vehicle struck by a bullet and received information about a victim taken to a local hospital by someone involved in the incident.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the hospital from a gunshot wound, according to police.

JSO then received a 911 call from someone who said they were involved in the shooting but was not injured.

JSO said its homicide unit is investigating the shooting. Multiple people have been detained. JSO said it believes everyone involved in the shooting is either in police custody or cooperating with detectives.