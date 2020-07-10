Woman shot, killed by SWAT officer in Nassau County

The sheriff's office said the woman threatened to "blow everyone away," including law enforcement officers and neighbors.

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 48-year-old woman was shot and killed in Hilliard by a SWAT officer Tuesday night after she reportedly threatened to kill herself and an officer, according to the Nassau County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened at 2771 Ruby Dr. and deputies were called to the scene at 1:30 p.m.

The woman had gone to her ex-husband's home while he wasn't home and was spotted by the 911 caller, the sheriff's office said.

An argument then took place between the caller and the woman before deputies were called, according to the sheriff's office. As deputies were called, the sheriff's office said the woman left the scene and went to her father's house where she has an RV on his property.

The woman's father soon called the sheriff's office saying his daughter had a gun in her mouth and was threatening to kill herself, according to law enforcement. The father told deputies his daughter also had three guns and a pit bull inside the RV, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the scene, including a SWAT team.

The sheriff's office said the woman threatened to "blow everyone away," including law enforcement officers and neighbors. She soon came outside the RV and pointed an AR-15 at officers before going back inside the RV, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the woman was talking to an officer on the phone when she said she spotted an officer with a green hat in the woods and said she was going to shoot him.

That's when a SWAT officer shot the woman once, killing her, the sheriff's office said.

The woman reportedly had arrests dating back to 2001 for a variety of offenses, according to the sheriff's office.

The shooting marks the first of its kind for the SWAT officer, who has been with the sheriff's office for three years. He has been placed on leave, according to the sheriff's office.