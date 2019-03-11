A woman is recovering Sunday after being shot in the leg on the Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police said officers were in the 1000 block of 8th Street at 12:38 a.m. when they heard multiple gunshots fired in the area.

When officers approached the area of the gunshots in the 1700 block of Evergreen Avenue they found the crime scene but no suspects or victims, JSO said.

A short while later, officers learned that a 27-year-old woman had transported herself to the hospital after sustaining a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to her left leg, police said.

The woman said she sustained the gunshot wound in a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Evergreen Avenue.

Potential witnesses to the crime were uncooperative and no suspect information has been released at this time, police said.

JSO's Violent Crime Unit is investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 904-630-0500.