x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Woman shot in the chest in Downtown Jacksonville after argument, police say

The shooting took place in the 300 block of East Ashley Street. Police say the victim made have pepper sprayed the shooter.
Credit: Tegna

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman was shot in the chest after an argument in Downtown Jacksonville Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 2:55 Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of E. Ashley Street in response to a shooting.

They found a woman in her late 20's with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say a woman in her 40's shot the victim during an argument. It is possible the victim used pepper spray on the suspect before the shooting.

The victim's injuries were life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital.

The incident is still under investigation.

Related Articles



More Videos

In Other News

Police: 9-year-old shoots 6-year-old in the head on Jacksonville's Westside

Before You Leave, Check This Out