Woman shot in the chest in Downtown Jacksonville after argument, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville woman was shot in the chest after an argument in Downtown Jacksonville Monday, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
At approximately 2:55 Monday, officers responded to the 300 block of E. Ashley Street in response to a shooting.
They found a woman in her late 20's with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police say a woman in her 40's shot the victim during an argument. It is possible the victim used pepper spray on the suspect before the shooting.
The victim's injuries were life-threatening. She was taken to the hospital.
The incident is still under investigation.