Suspects 'on the run' after woman shot in Northwest Jacksonville, police say

The woman was shot in the leg, police say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman in her 40s was seriously injured when she was shot in the leg in Northwest Jacksonville Monday.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Blake Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The victim was taken to a local hospital.

The incident started over a "dispute over money," that may have turned into a robbery, according to JSO Sgt. Karen Dukes.

"It's kind of hard to tell, we need to talk to the victim," she said.

There are two possible suspects that are "on the run." They are both males, one in his 30s and one in his 60s.