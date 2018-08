A woman was shot in the arm before crashing into a JEA pole Saturday in Jacksonville's Eastside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The woman was shot while at A. Phil Randolph Boulevard and Phelps Street before police say she crashed into a JEA utility pole. She then ran to 1050 Spearing St. where JSO was called to the scene.

The victim was transported to UF health for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

