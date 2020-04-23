JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is expected to be OK after she was shot on Jacksonville's Southside Wednesday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said officers were called to 5800 University Blvd. at 7:15 p.m. in reference to a person shot. At the scene, officers found a woman in her 30s with non-life-threatening injuries from a single gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK, JSO said.

Two apartment units in the area were also struck by gunfire, JSO said. Both units were unoccupied.

JSO said it does not have descriptions of any possible suspects.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.