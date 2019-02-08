JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A woman told police she was sexually assaulted on a walkway by the First Baptist Church in Downtown Jacksonville July 23, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

The woman told police she was dropped off at the Rosa Parks Bus Terminal on W. Union Street around 1 a.m. She crossed the street towards the First Baptist Church when a man approached her from behind on a bicycle.

She told police the man got off his black mountain bike and sexually assaulted her on a walkway by the church.

After the assault, she said she walked to UF Health around 2:38 a.m. and checked herself in.

Suspect information provided by victim:

30-35 years old

5'5" to 5'8"

160 to 170 lbs

Wearing red tank top and blue jeans

Went by "Derek"

Right and left arm tattoos

Carried handgun

If you have any information about this crime, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).