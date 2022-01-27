Woman seriously hurt in North Jacksonville hit-and-run

The crash happened in the area of 6700 Cleveland Road. That's not far from Raines High School.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is recovering from serious injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash Thursday morning in the Edgewood Manor area.

Police said the victim is a woman but did not specify an age range. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

JSO did not have any suspect vehicle information available to share. Police did say they are looking for nearby surveillance cameras, but so far they have not located any in the area.