Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for DUI crash that killed St. Augustine man

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman convicted in August in a DUI crash that took the life of St. Augustine man was sentenced 15 years in prison.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Grace King was driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol and caused a crash on Feb. 4, 2019. The crash resulted in the death of Desmond Streicher Jr.

King was reportedly driving at 91 miles per hour, with no headlights, weaving in and out of traffic, FHP said.

During the traffic homicide investigation, King was arrested for DUI by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on May 30, 2019. Blood samples showed she had alchohol and benzodiazepine in her system at the time of crash.

A month later, she was arrested on FHP charges for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide on June 25, 2019. King bonded out of jail on both charges, FHP said.

On January 15, 2021, while out on bond, a trooper attempted to stop King for suspicion of DUI.

During the incident, King left the traffic stop and the trooper was forced to perform a PIT maneuver on her vehicle.

King was arrested for DUI as a second offense, reckless driving, and flee/attempt to elude law enforcement.

Following her arrest, authorities said her bond for the DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide charges was revoked two days after her arrest in Flagler County.

King was arrested days later and remained in the St. Johns County Jail until her trial for DUI manslaughter and vehicular homicide.