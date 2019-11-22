One woman will spend 21 years behind bars for shooting and killing Sahara Barkley on New Year's Day in 2018.

Back in October, it took jurors less than four hours to find Tairrah McGriff guilty of manslaughter. Her charge had previously been reduced from a second-degree murder charge.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says McGriff shot Barkley during a carjacking and was seen on surveillance video inside a BP gas station on Stockton Road just moments before the shooting.

That surveillance video helped identify McGriff, who was arrested a few days later, police say.

Barkley was the mother of a 1-year-old boy. Her mother told First Coast News Barkley was also pregnant.

Shawntez Edmondson was also charged and convicted in Barkley's death.

He pled guilty to grand theft auto and driving on a suspended license late last year for his role in the carjacking. He was sentenced to serve 10 years in a state prison.

