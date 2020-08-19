Woman seen on video coughing on customer at Pier 1 arraigned on assault charges

Debra Hunter is charged with one count of assault after a viral video appearing to show her coughing at a woman who was recording video.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The woman seen in a viral video appearing to cough on another woman who was recording the video has been offered a deal with the state on charges of assault.

Debra Hunter was shown in a June video at Pier 1 in the Jacksonville Town Center walking up to a second woman and deliberately coughing in her face after making a lewd gesture toward the camera.

Hunter's attorney, Chris Carson, waived her right to a speedy trial, given the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state attorney's office said the state is offering the following sentence:

Withhold six months' probation with special conditions

Anger management

No victim contact

Restitution in the amount of $150

A letter of apology

A COVID-19 test

Hunter's attorney stated that she was tested for the novel coronavirus immediately after the incident and was negative.

Judge James Ruth inquired why the state stipulated Hunter be tested for COVID-19, and the state attorney explained the video showing her coughing on the alleged victim, Heather Sprague, whom the state attorney said is a cancer patient.

As she was filming, Sprague was wearing a mask because she is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor, and has a compromised immune system, she told First Coast News. Hunter was not wearing a mask.

Sprague filed an incident report with the company that day, and filed a police report a few days later.

Judge Ruth added that Hunter cannot return to Pier 1, cannot have contact with the victim and must adhere to any establishments' mask-related policy. Hunter is due in court again on Oct. 6 at 9 a.m.

Debra Hunt, the woman accused of assault in a viral video showing her coughing on another woman at a Jacksonville Pier 1 was arraigned this morning. The state is offering probation, with the condition she seeks anger management, an apology letter and a COVID-19 test. — Mindy Lou (@mindypoowho) August 19, 2020

According to a warrant obtained by First Coast News, Hunter is charged with assault. According to Florida Statutes, "An 'assault' is an intentional, unlawful threat by word or act to do violence to the person of another, coupled with an apparent ability to do so, and doing some act which creates a well-founded fear in such other person that such violence is imminent."