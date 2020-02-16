Police are looking for a man after he reportedly abducted a woman at gunpoint from a home located in the area of Atlantic Boulevard and Acme Street Sunday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

During the early morning hours, Daniel Anthony Cruz, 22, is believed to have forced his way into a home before dragging a woman out of the home by her hair at gunpoint, police said.

He then fled the area in an unknown direction. Police are unsure what type of vehicle he may be traveling in, according to police.

Around 9:38 a.m., police located the woman.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

JSO