Jacksonville woman recovering after being shot on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after being shot on the Northside late Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were called to the intersection of Prospect Street and Lem Turner Road at 11:50 p.m. for reports of a "person in distress." When officers arrived, they found the woman, who told police she had been shot near a convenience store in the area.

The victim did not give police any further details or information, JSO said. Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews responded to the scene and took the woman to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. The woman is stable, according to police.

JSO's Violent Crimes Unit detectives are handling the investigation, police said. Investigators do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.